Pet of the Week: Mayfield

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Mayfield.

This 2-year-old feline is looking for a new home.

He was hit on Interstate 91 during rush hour. A good Samaritan found him and called police. He was then rescued by animal control.

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

He’s recently had hip surgery and is still recovering.

Mayfield is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.