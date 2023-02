NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Mecca, a 5-year-old dog!

Mecca is a beautiful English Bulldog mix!

She is very well-behaved and follows commands!

Interested in adopting Mecca and giving her the home of her dreams? She is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter.

Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.