NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Mikey.

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

This handsome mix loves to play.

He’s 2-years-old and will eat anything.

Mikey is good at sitting and taking treats gently. He is also working on commands and manners to use in his forever home.

He is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.