NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Miracle.

He was sent to Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter after surviving a house fire in June.

Miracle loves to play with tree trimmings, making his dream home one where there are plenty of branches to play with.

He is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

