This week’s Pet of the Week is Misty!

Misty is a laid-back and cool Terrier girl. She is 4 1/2 years old!

Misty is working on her commands so she can more treats. Misty is full of life and spirit and will her forever folks all of her sweetness in exchange for attention.

Misty is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.