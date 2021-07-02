Pet of the Week: Mocha

This week’s Pet of the Week is Mocha.

This 10-month-old Pit Bull Terrier is an inquisitive, playful, and energetic girl.

Her silky, fur coat resembles the classic beverage, with chocolate and coffee swirl coloring. The shelter staff said she is also sweet and a quick learner. Mocha is looking for a forever person to guide her and train her.





Mocha is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.