Pet of the Week: Molly

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful American Pit bull Terrier named Molly.

Molly is 7-years-old and the hardest worker in the room, training for her bachelor’s degree at the dog training center. Molly is excellent at communicating with her long stand-up ears!

For more information on Molly, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

