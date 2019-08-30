Pet of the Week: Momma

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is an energetic Hound named Momma.

This friendly 7-year-old girl is very social and looking for a family to keep up with her! Momma does sit for treats and walks well on a leash.

For more information on Momma, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.