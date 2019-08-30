Breaking News
Police activity closes road in New Haven

Pet of the Week: Momma

Pet of the Week

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is an energetic Hound named Momma.

This friendly 7-year-old girl is very social and looking for a family to keep up with her! Momma does sit for treats and walks well on a leash.

For more information on Momma, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss