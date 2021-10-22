Pet of the Week: Morty!

This week’s Pet of the Week is Morty!

Morty is a 1 1/2-year-old cat with a medium-length coat that is silver great and fluffy marshmallow white.

One way to calm down Morty while taking pictures is with a catnip mouse.

Morty is a social boy who is vocal about getting just the right kind of attention. He loves adults who can be patient with him as he adjusts to a new forever home.

Morty is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.