Pet of the Week: Morty!

Pet of the Week

by: wtnh staff

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Pet of the Week is Morty!

Morty is a 1 1/2-year-old cat with a medium-length coat that is silver great and fluffy marshmallow white.

One way to calm down Morty while taking pictures is with a catnip mouse.

Morty is a social boy who is vocal about getting just the right kind of attention. He loves adults who can be patient with him as he adjusts to a new forever home.

Morty is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Woman struck, killed by CTtransit bus in New Haven

News /

West Haven State Rep. resigns from city job; U.S. Attorney Office criminal investigation into where COVID-19 funding went continues

News /

Thursday is ‘Pink Out Day’ in Waterbury to help women afford mammograms

News /

Two men shot in drive-by shooting on North Main Street in Waterbury

News /

West Haven woman stabbed to death in domestic violence murder-suicide

News /

Avelo Airlines to offer flights from Tweed New Haven to Sarasota starting Jan. 13

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss