NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome boy named Mozart.

Mozart is about 3-years-old, and the first thing you’ll notice about him is his stunning eyes — one blue, one green! He is deaf, which is not uncommon for white cats like Mozart.

He gets along with other cats, but would prefer a home without dogs or young children, since he cannot hear.

Mozart is FIV positive, but can live a happy, healthy life with a loving family.

He is up for adoption at Halfway Home Rescue. Interested in adopting Mozart? Call (203) 985-8338.

You can also find him at the Mew Haven Cat Cafe in New Haven or Petsmart in North Haven.