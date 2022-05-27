

Pictures of Murphy (Courtesy of the New Haven Animal Shelter)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a very smiley boy, a 2-year-old American Pitbull Terrier named Murphy!

Murphy has a beautiful “soft fawn” and cream coat, and he’s described by his many admirers as a chill dog.

He is a friendly, good-natured, and loving fellow who likes to go for nice long walks. And, according to those closest to him, he is always energetically pursuing treats!

Murphy’s old-fashioned name translates in Gaelic to ‘descendant of a sea warrior’, so maybe, just maybe, his forever home will have a pool. A dog can dream, can’t he?

This good-hearted dog is looking for his forever home and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in adopting Murphy can call 203-946-8110.

