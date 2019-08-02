Pet of the Week: Nala

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an affectionate Domestic Short Haired cat named Nala.

This beautiful 3-month-old is an active and friendly girl with a curious personality. She’s also a climber!

For more information on Nala, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

