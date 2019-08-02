Pet of the Week: Nala

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an affectionate Domestic Short Haired cat named Nala.

This beautiful 3-month-old is an active and friendly girl with a curious personality. She’s also a climber!

THE. CUTE. NESS!! 😩😩 This perfect little peanut with the loudest purr is looking for a loving home! Nala is up for adoption at @fotnhas 🐈 @wtnh8 #PetOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/F0QmCCVYGw — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) August 1, 2019

For more information on Kelly, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.