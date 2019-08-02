1  of  2
Breaking News
Police identify father, son found dead in Branford BRPD: Altercation leads to shooting near Walmart
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Pet of the Week: Nala

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an affectionate Domestic Short Haired cat named Nala. 

This beautiful 3-month-old is an active and friendly girl with a curious personality. She’s also a climber!

For more information on Kelly, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss