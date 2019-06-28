Pet of the Week: Nikita

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful American Eskimo named Nikita.

This friendly 7-year-old girl won’t pull a sled for you, but is happy-go-lucky and a delight to walk by your side!

For more information on Nikita, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.