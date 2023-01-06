NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Dachshund/Terrier mix named Noah.

Noah | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

The good-natured pup, with brown eyes and a multi-colored coat, is the perfect size companion; he loves exploring and quickly learning how to be comforting.

Noah looks forward to using his skills in his new home.

Noah | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Interested in adopting Noah? He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.