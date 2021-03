(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a cat named Noelle!

She is a calico kitty with a mostly snow-white coat. Noelle got her name from bringing two kittens into the world on Christmas Day.





She’s around 5-years-old. Noelle is looking for a home that will find her magical and lovable.

She is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.