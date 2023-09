WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s Pet of the Week is 2-year-old Nutmeg!

She was found as a stray, living outside with her kittens and has become the sweetest girl at the shelter. Now she is looking for a forever home!

She gets along with other cats but would do best in a somewhat quiet home.

Nutmeg is up for adoption at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. Check them out on Facebook or Instagram!