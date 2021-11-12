Pet of the Week: Old Yeller!

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Old Yeller!

Old Yeller is an eight-year-old Yellow Lab/Terrier mix. Yes, he looks just like the dog from the ‘Old Yeller’ film and has the same mix of tenderness and toughness that he seemed to have.

The staff at the shelter says Old Yeller walks well with a leash on and he sits pretty good too if you have the right treat!

Old Yeller has a young spirit. He loves to explore and sit at his person’s feet to get some petting and affection time.

Old Yeller will make a very loyal companion.

Old Yeller is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.