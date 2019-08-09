Pet of the Week: Oliver

This week’s Pet of the Week is the handsome domestic long-haired cat named Oliver.

Besides hearing how handsome he is, Oliver’s favorite thing is having his head rubbed. Oliver is a friendly feline and would love to find his forever family!

For more information on Oliver, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.