1  of  2
Breaking News
Investigation underway after person shot in Meriden Police investigate after 2 men shot in Hartford

Pet of the Week: Oliver

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Pet of the Week is the handsome domestic long-haired cat named Oliver.

Besides hearing how handsome he is, Oliver’s favorite thing is having his head rubbed.  Oliver is a friendly feline and would love to find his forever family!

For more information on Oliver, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss