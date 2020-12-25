Pet of the Week: Oreo

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Oreo.

Oreo is a terrier with that classic chocolate and cream coloring, just like the cookie.

This 2-year-old terrier has a sweet, slightly salty personality.

Oreo’s dream home would be with someone with lots of energy “because exercise means more cookies, please.”

They’re up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving Oreo a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.