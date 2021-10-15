Pet of the Week: Pacino!

This week’s Pet of the Week is Pacino!

Pacino is an energetic five-year-old American Pitbull Terrier.

The staff at the New Haven Animal Shelter describes him as a ‘spiffy dog with a strong character’ just like the ‘Scarface’ role played in his namesake.

New Haven Animal Shelter: Pacino

Pacino would love a human that will support, care, and love him throughout life, and hopes that someone will give him a chance.

Daisy is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.