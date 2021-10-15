Pet of the Week: Pacino!

Pet of the Week

by: WTNH staff

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Pet of the Week is Pacino!

Pacino is an energetic five-year-old American Pitbull Terrier.

The staff at the New Haven Animal Shelter describes him as a ‘spiffy dog with a strong character’ just like the ‘Scarface’ role played in his namesake.

New Haven Animal Shelter: Pacino

Pacino would love a human that will support, care, and love him throughout life, and hopes that someone will give him a chance.

Daisy is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Woman dies following fire at Hamden apartment building

News /

Waterbury police chief and gunshot victim discuss upcoming statewide gun buyback events

News /

Wolcott Police investigating armed robbery at Cumberland Farms early Thursday morning

News /

¿Qué pasa? 14 de Octubre de 2021: Titulares populares del día

News /

Man arrested in connection to wife’s murder in Guilford

News /

Woman killed during fire on Buckingham Street in Watertown

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss