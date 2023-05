HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Since it’s about to be Gemini season, let’s talk about twins!

Our PETS of the week are these twin girls, Pebbles and Penny! They are just two of seven black labs that were rescued in early January.

These beautiful, playful girls are about 4-months-old.

Pebbles and Penny are up for adoption at Where the Love Is Rescue in Hamden.

Interested in adopting the pair? You can check them out on Facebook, visit their website here, or reach out at (475) 209-2752.