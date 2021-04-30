Pet of the Week: Pebbles

This week’s Pet of the Week is Pebbles!

Pebbles is a 5-year-old lively and friendly Pit Bull Terrier.

She does not mind starting life over at a forever home that is calm and peaceful, preferably a child-free home. Once Pebbles gets settled in, she will want to show you how reliable they are.

Pebbles is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.