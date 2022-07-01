(WTNH) – The week’s pet of the week is a lovely gentleman named Phil!

Phil is an English Springer Spaniel who has their typical dense, silky black and white coat. He’s also got long lush ears and what his friends describe as kind, trusting eyes. Phil is a cheerful, gentle, and social fellow who loves a good game of fetch in his free time.

He also loves attention!

Even as an 8-year-old, Phil is a big bundle of energy, companionship, and brains. He is dreaming of his forever home with someone who has some experience with dogs and can appreciate all of his amazing social qualities.