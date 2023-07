NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We wanted to highlight some cute critters who are looking for a forever home!

Pikachu, a 1-year-old hamster, is our Pet of the Week. He is very friendly and would make a great addition to your family.

Pikachu wants all the love for himself, so he would prefer to be the ONLY hamster in the house.

He is available at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter along with many other critters like, guinea pigs and rabbits.

Check them out on Facebook or Instagram!