Pet of the Week: Powder

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful American Pit bull Terrier named Powder.

Powder is 7-years-old and a friendly outgoing girl who likes to meet new friends- human and canine!

For more information on Molly, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The shelter will be present at an adoption event on Sunday, October 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bethany. For more information, click here.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.