NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a pretty girl named Pretzel.

She’s neat and petite! She is a terrier mix with beautiful bridle color. Pretzel is about 1.5 years old. She is a medium to high energy pup, but she’s also a big snuggler–whether it’s with her foster family, or her furry friends.

Pretzel loves other dogs and should be okay with some dog-savvy cats. She is looking for a loving family who would continue to work with her on her training and socialization.

Pretzel is up for adoption at One More Dog Rescue. Check them out here.