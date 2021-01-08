Pet of the Week: Pumpkin

Pet of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

Pumpkin (Credit: FNHAS)

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Pumpkin.

This 3-year-old American Pit bull Terrier is working on being able to make new friends.

If you love being with dogs you will think she’s timid, but she’s a sweet girl.

She exercises her manners when taking treats very gently while sitting. She prefer Buddy’s Biscuits, just not just the pumpkin ones (ironically)!

She is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

