Pet of the Week: Ralph

This week’s Pet of the Week is Ralph the Olde English Bulldogge!

Staff from the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter found and rescued Ralph after they found him tied up at East Rock Park.

He’s 3 and a half years old and comes jam packed with high energy, as he is athletic, playful, and highly trainable.

Ralph can be a loyal companion and a trustworthy member of an adult family. Ralph’s dream is to be a true canine hero in a forever home!

Ralph is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.