Pet of the Week: Rocky

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Rocky!

He’s a one-year-old cat with a shiny onyx-hued coat with a patch of white under the chin.

Rocky is playful, affectionate, and friendly with a big personality. He does not mind being with other cats and gets along with his feline friends at the shelter.





Rocky is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.