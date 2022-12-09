NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Rosemary.

Rosemary | Photos courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

At 3-years-old, Rosemary is described as good natured and gentle. She has a silvery coat and trustful eyes, which might just have some mystical healing quality.

Although her name may be old-fashioned, Rosemary hopes to find a new future with a loving friend and companion.

Interested in giving Rosemary a fur-ever home? Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.