Pet of the Week: Rosie

This week’s Pet of the Week is Rosie!

This calico cat is 5-years-old. She can be shy but likes to be petted. Rosie really likes safe, cozy spaces. She has lived with other cats before.

The shelter says many cat owners think owning a calico will bring success and good fortune, all the more reason to consider adopting Rosie!

Rosie is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.