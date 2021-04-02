Pet of the Week: Rudy

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Rudy!

This handsome boy is around 2-years-old and is pretty obedient. Rudy has learned to play gently with toys, sit on command for treats and can wear a leash while on a walk. You can see in his soulful eyes that he is hoping to find a BFF who’s loyal and fun to be around.

Rudy is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

