NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Rufus.

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

This American pit bull terrier is looking for a new home.

The 2-year-old pup loves to sit and lie down for treats.

He can even do a special treat where he lifts his left ear on command.

Rufus is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.