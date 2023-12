NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s Pet of the Week is 5-year-old Sadie!

She is a labrador mix and is considered to be a princess! She is good-natured, loyal and sometimes a sassy girl.

Sadie is currently up for adoption at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Reach out via (203) 946-8110 and see all the animals up for adoption here.