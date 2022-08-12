Pet of the Week: Sadie!

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous girl named Sadie!

Sadie’s elegant name is Hebrew, which her friends say, means princess. At heart, Sadie is a sassy, hip, old-fashioned girl ready for a new home.

Sadie is a Shepherd/Lab mix who’s about three years old. And in those three years, the one thing Sadie hears the most from her fans is, “What a sweet dog you are!” Her friends at the shelter say she’s an all-around sweetheart with lots of energy for running and playing. Not to mention she’s an incredibly intuitive dog.

Who could ask for a better companion than a princess named Sadie?

Are you interested in giving Sadie a forever home? She is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.