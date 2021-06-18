Pet of the Week: Saffron

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Saffron!

This 2-year-old female gets her name from the deep reddish-brown color of her coat.

She likes to explore outside at the shelter’s play yard and enjoys learning to sit for treats.

Saffron is timid at first, but can be very sweet once she gets to know you. She hopes to find her forever friend soon.





Saffron is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.