NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a gingery tiger-striped feline named Sally!

Sally is described as a lady-like princess and is approximately 5-years-old.

She has a fur coat with some chocolate brown/marshmallow-like-accents and captivating green eyes. The best thing to know about Sally is her calm and affectionate nature.

Sally. Photos courtesy the New Haven Animal Shelter

Sally is looking for the home of her dreams and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.