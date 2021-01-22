Pet of the Week: Sam

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Sam.

This (approximately) 4-year-old bicolored kitty looks like she’s wearing a tiny tuxedo.

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Did you know that “tuxies” were worshipped in Ancient Egypt, are super smart, were companions to Shakespeare and Beethoven and made it to the top of Mount Everest!

It’s said that they may have magical powers. Well, Sam is hoping to use hers to find a forever home.

She is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

