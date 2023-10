NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Look at our Pet of the Week— Santino!

This cat is about a year old and is described as being brilliant. Aside from being dubbed the “little saint,” Santino is also described as being sweet, snuggly, sassy, and sometimes silly.

He also enjoys exploring, being pet and chatting bilingually.

He’s currently up for adoption at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Reach out via (203) 946-8110 and see all the animals up for adoption here.