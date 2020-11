(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Sawyer. He’s a handsome one and a half-year-old cat with dark brown stripes.

He is working on being more adventurous. Sawyer hopes to find a human companion that is patient with him while he learns to trust and be loved again.

Sawyer is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.