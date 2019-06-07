Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Scooter

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is an affectionate Domestic Short Haired kitten named Scooter.

The first thing that you notice about this adorable 10-month-old girl is the way that she is marked so uniquely. Scooter likes to come right up to greet you because she is so friendly! 

For more information on Scooter, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

There is an adoption event on Sunday, June 9th at the CT Fresh Food and Produce Market in Wallingford from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

If you're interested in another animal you saw on News 8's Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they've already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

