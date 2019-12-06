Pet of the Week: Scout

This week’s Pet of the Week is the lovable American Pit Bull Terrier named Scout.

Scout is an adorable and loyal 7-year-old girl with impaired hearing who can respond well to hand signals, especially where treats are concerned!

For more information on Honey, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The center is hosting an open house with pictures with Santa on Sunday, December 8th from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.