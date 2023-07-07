NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a cat named Scrunchy!

She is around 2 to 3-years-old and came to the shelter after being rescued by a volunteer. Scrunchy is a gentle, friendly girl who gets along with other cats and would be perfect for your family — even as a first family cat.

Photos courtesy Halfway Home Rescue

Although Scrunchy is FIV positive, she can still live a long, healthy life.

Interested in giving Scrunchy a fur-ever home? She is up for adoption at Halfway Home Rescue. See Scrunchy and other adoptable cats at Mew Haven Cat Cafe or Petsmart in North Haven.

A big tag sale is coming up to raise money for food and vet car from July 21 to 23 at 79 Peck Rd. in Bethany.