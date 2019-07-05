Pet of the Week: Serenity

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a peaceful Domestic Medium Haired cat named Serenity.

Just as her name suggests, Serenity is relaxing and calm. This very sweet 2-year-old girl loves being petted and is a beautiful ball of fluff.

For more information on Serenity, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.