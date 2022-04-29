NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a five-year-old cat named Smudge.

Smudge is rightfully named for the unique addition to her black and white saddle coat: a little smudge of black on her nose.

Photos courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

When the veterinary staff found Smudge, she had injuries that required surgery. Now, however, she’s very active and affectionate.

Smudge loves running and hiding out in the agility tunnel in the cat area. She is waiting for friends to come and play with her at the shelter!

She is looking for the home of her dreams and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving Smudge a forever home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other cats and dogs up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.