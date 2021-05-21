Pet of the Week: Snoopy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Snoopy!

If happiness is a dog, it would be none other than Snoopy! She is a 2-year-old energetic, high on life kind of girl.

Snoopy is loving and affectionate. She loves to play and is an avid explorer.

She knows commands and can learn more of them quickly. Snoopy’s dream is to share her happiness in a furever home.





Snoopy is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.