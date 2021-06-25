Pet of the Week: Sophie

This week’s Pet of the Week is the sweet and spunky Sophie!

This 5-year-old calico feline is a bit shy. She can also be a bit mysterious; the shelter says she’s a contradictory ball of fluff!

With that said, Sophie believes she may bring her next forever friend good luck and make ordinary days far more interesting.

Sophie is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.