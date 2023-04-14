BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a cattledog/American bulldog mix named Specks!

This pup is between 1 and 2-years-old. He loves hiking and going on doggy play dates. At his current shelter, he likes all the dogs, cats, and kids he meets.

Sadly, Specks is one of the longest-residing pets at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Specks | Photo courtesy Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

Specks is hoping to find his fur-ever home. He’s currently available for adoption at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford. Find a video of Specks playing in the ball pit on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Interested in adopting Specks? Reach out to the shelter at (203) 315-4125. See all pets up for adoption here.