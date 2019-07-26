Breaking News
Pet of the Week: Stella

by: Alex Ceneviva

WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a super friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Stella.

This adorable 3-year-old girl is known for being sweet and pleasant! She is also very shapely and good looking too. Stella really likes athletic exercise.

For more information on Stella, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

