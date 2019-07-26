Pet of the Week: Stella

WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a super friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Stella.

This adorable 3-year-old girl is known for being sweet and pleasant! She is also very shapely and good looking too. Stella really likes athletic exercise.

Stellaaaaaa!!!! Oh I love this girl! Stella was SUPER sweet at our station today! (I tried sneaking a kiss 😙) She is looking for a loving and active home, maybe with a family that likes to be outdoors 🐕 @fotnhas @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/91Cuww7rcp — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) July 25, 2019

For more information on Stella, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.